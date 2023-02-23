GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 50,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

