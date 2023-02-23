GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.7% per year over the last three years.
GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.84.
About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust
Gamco Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust operates as a closed-end management investment company. The firm intends to provide current income from interest, dividends and option premiums. It also intends to provide capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective. The company was founded on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
