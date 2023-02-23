Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion. Garmin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.15 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.46. The stock had a trading volume of 713,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,039. Garmin has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $121.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Garmin by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

