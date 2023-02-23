Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target Increased to $99.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.23% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $97.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. Garmin has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $121.74.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 19.54%. Garmin’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4,250.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

