Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.59

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 41237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

