Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

NYSE GNK traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,095. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.43 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.21. Genco Shipping & Trading has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $27.15.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 243,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 641,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 178,760 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Genco Shipping & Trading

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.