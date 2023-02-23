Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.95.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. Generac has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Transactions at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,238,146,000 after buying an additional 81,342 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after purchasing an additional 185,898 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after purchasing an additional 814,325 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth $159,193,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,311,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,054,000 after purchasing an additional 935,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.