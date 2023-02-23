General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Trimmed by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GD traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.99. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $207.42 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

