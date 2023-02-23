Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.80-8.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.67. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$22.98-23.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.65 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.80-$8.95 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $173.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.69 and its 200 day moving average is $168.16. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,133,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,185,000 after buying an additional 297,814 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,686 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,228,000 after buying an additional 85,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

