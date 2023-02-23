Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.
Getty Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.
Getty Realty Stock Performance
Shares of GTY opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $75,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter worth $202,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 19.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Getty Realty Company Profile
Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.
