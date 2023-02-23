Getty Realty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd.

Getty Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Getty Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Getty Realty to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.1%.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,014,000 after purchasing an additional 81,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,722,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 13.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after purchasing an additional 107,729 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,485,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Featured Articles

