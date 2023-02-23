Ghe LLC Acquires 2,160 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ghe LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.16. 3,261,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,058,617. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

