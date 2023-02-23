Ghe LLC Acquires Shares of 22,000 Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Ghe LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,503,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,005.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 164,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.04. 129,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,394. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95.

