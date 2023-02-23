Ghe LLC Increases Stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Ghe LLC grew its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,881 shares during the quarter. Ghe LLC owned about 0.22% of Beazer Homes USA worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 346.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 482,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 374,189 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.87. 30,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,465. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a current ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $466.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZH shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

