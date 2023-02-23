Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $313.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $53.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gibraltar Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after buying an additional 55,142 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

ROCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

Further Reading

