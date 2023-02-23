Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.46-$3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.46-3.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 2.3 %

ROCK traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $51.80. 163,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.17. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $57.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $313.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.63 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

