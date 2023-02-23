Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 17th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Gibson Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:GEI opened at C$23.06 on Thursday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$21.15 and a 12 month high of C$27.75. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.50.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

