Gildan Activewear Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.186 per share on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$41.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$33.83 and a 12-month high of C$52.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$39.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

