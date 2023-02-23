Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th.

Gildan Activewear has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gildan Activewear has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gildan Activewear to earn $3.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE:GIL opened at $30.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $41.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.