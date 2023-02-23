Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear updated its FY23 guidance to $3.11 EPS.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of GIL stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $31.47. 528,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,837. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth about $106,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.