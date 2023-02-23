Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.27-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.30 billion.

Gildan Activewear Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.76.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 817.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 179,261 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.