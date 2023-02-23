Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Lowered to $24.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %

LAND stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,353,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,151,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,271,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 681,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 156,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.