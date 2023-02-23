Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) PT Lowered to $24.00

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on LAND. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 1.2 %
LAND stock opened at $18.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.85 million, a PE ratio of -42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.01. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31.
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
