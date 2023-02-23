Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.
GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.
Glaukos Stock Up 0.4 %
GKOS stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.