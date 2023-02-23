Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Citigroup

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.99% from the company’s previous close.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

GKOS stock opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

