Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,146,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225,994 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.76% of BYTE Acquisition worth $11,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYTS. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 385,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 4,530.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BYTE Acquisition by 355.7% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 227,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 177,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BYTE Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYTS stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. BYTE Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.74.

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

