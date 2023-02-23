Glazer Capital LLC Buys 1,512,766 Shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) by 664.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,740,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,766 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $53,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $700,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VCXA opened at $10.09 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $10.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

