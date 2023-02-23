Glazer Capital LLC Buys 334,449 Shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,418,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,449 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.57% of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros worth $14,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth about $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the second quarter worth about $367,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros by 17.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 7,631 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Stock Performance

Shares of CRZN opened at $10.18 on Thursday. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

