Glazer Capital LLC Has $12.49 Million Position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429,414 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition were worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGAA. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GGAA opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.23. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $10.90.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

