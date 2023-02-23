Glazer Capital LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 902,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.88% of Tech and Energy Transition worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TETC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 416,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 66,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 647,121 shares during the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tech and Energy Transition stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

