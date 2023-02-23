Glazer Capital LLC Has $9.86 Million Stake in European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 995,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,251 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in European Biotech Acquisition were worth $9,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAC. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in European Biotech Acquisition by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 843,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 336,744 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $992,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of European Biotech Acquisition by 136.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

European Biotech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EBAC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

European Biotech Acquisition Profile

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on business in the life sciences industry in Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.