Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $139.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.70 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Global-e Online updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Global-e Online Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of GLBE opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 1.23. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $4,327,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Global-e Online in the fourth quarter worth $558,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

