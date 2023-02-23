Global Fashion Group (OTCMKTS:GLFGF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global Fashion Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLFGF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLFGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baader Bank lowered shares of Global Fashion Group to a “reduce” rating and set a €1.60 ($1.70) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Global Fashion Group from €2.20 ($2.34) to €2.10 ($2.23) in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Global Fashion Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

About Global Fashion Group

Global Fashion Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates e-commerce platforms for fashion and lifestyle markets in Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers products for various fashion and lifestyle categories, such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and kids and sportswear.

