Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Global Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32.
Global Industrial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.
