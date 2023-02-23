Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 41.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

