Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Global Industrial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Global Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Global Industrial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.