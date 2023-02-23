Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,066 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Global Payments by 59.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after buying an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global Payments Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Global Payments stock opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average of $112.15. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $146.71.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

