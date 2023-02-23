Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 435,717 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,225,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,154,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,628,000 after acquiring an additional 107,371 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 420,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 224,542 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE opened at $28.64 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

