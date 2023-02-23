Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Globus Medical also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.30-$2.30 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 249,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,865. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $81.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,319,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,704,000 after acquiring an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 41.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth $4,693,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after buying an additional 62,156 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

