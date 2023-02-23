Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.53. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 87,340 shares changing hands.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter worth about $74,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the third quarter worth about $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

