Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.33

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and traded as high as $13.53. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 87,340 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.
Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Renaissance Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions to shareholders. The company was founded on July 7, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
