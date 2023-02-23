Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Gap Up to $38.63

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.63, but opened at $43.03. Goosehead Insurance shares last traded at $44.65, with a volume of 97,787 shares.
GSHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,481.48, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 178.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 14.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
