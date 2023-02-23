Governance OHM Price Hits $2,783.56 on Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $2,783.56 or 0.11521643 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 4% against the dollar. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $832,466.78 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.23 or 0.00418537 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,705.62 or 0.27724675 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000038 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
