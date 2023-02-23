Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.19

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 34500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gowest Gold Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$46.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Gowest Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.