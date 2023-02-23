Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.00 million-$965.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.82 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.93 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.43. 46,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.84. Grand Canyon Education has a 12 month low of $78.37 and a 12 month high of $121.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after buying an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,761,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,696 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 79,496 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 51.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 67,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

