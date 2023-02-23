Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Holdings Raised by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,114 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 5.53%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

