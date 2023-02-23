Gray Television (GTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gray Television Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03.

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,328,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,465,000 after buying an additional 84,614 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,311,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after buying an additional 533,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,964,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,346,000 after buying an additional 36,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 37,113 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

