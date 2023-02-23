Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is Almitas Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Great Ajax accounts for 3.7% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Ajax were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Ajax

In other Great Ajax news, CFO Mary B. Doyle sold 3,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $27,306.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,938.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Great Ajax Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.81. 1,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,002. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Great Ajax Corp. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.