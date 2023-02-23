Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.90

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and traded as high as $27.00. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 1,586 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.85.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

