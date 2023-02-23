Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00. The company traded as high as C$9.31 and last traded at C$9.35, with a volume of 33416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GIP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec under weight” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Green Impact Partners Trading Up 6.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.20 million and a PE ratio of -146.50.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners ( CVE:GIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. Green Impact Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Impact Partners Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments, Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates seven water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. It also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen.

