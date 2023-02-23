Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,332 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 22,264 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Groupon were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,990 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Groupon by 723.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Groupon

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

In related news, Director Jan Barta bought 6,716,966 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,899,512.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,716,966 shares in the company, valued at $48,899,512.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

