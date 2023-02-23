Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.15

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, and investment services. It provides personal banking, commercial banking, brokerage, mortgages, commercial loans, loans to financial entities, consumer loans, financial consulting, general insurance, car insurance, health insurance, retirement funds, asset management, administrative and stock distributions, repurchasing services, and leasing services.
