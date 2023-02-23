Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 31,277 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,863,000 after purchasing an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,842,000 after purchasing an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $537,176,000 after buying an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after purchasing an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,672,068 shares of company stock valued at $69,683,744. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.88. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $132.93.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

