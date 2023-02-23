Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,231,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,729 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 5.44% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 195,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.92 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

