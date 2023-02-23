Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $17.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,745 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $17,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 590,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 324,747 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,328,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,867,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.64 on Thursday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

Featured Stories

